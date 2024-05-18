Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Releases Earnings Results

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, reports.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MACK opened at $15.13 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $223.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $15.10 per share. This represents a yield of 99.87%. This is a boost from Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 93,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 306,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

