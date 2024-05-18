Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Releases Earnings Results

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, reports.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ MACK opened at $15.13 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $223.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $15.10 per share. This represents a yield of 99.87%. This is a boost from Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Read Our Latest Report on MACK
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.