MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,366,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.99% of MGM Resorts International worth $150,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,915,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,190,000 after acquiring an additional 202,434 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,659 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,940,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,840,000 after acquiring an additional 500,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,527,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,923,000 after purchasing an additional 106,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MGM opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.