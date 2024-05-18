Michael David Cassens Sells 2,300 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $54,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,517.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael David Cassens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $51,428.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $52,808.00.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $110.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.06 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 18.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in First Busey by 22.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,159,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,895,000 after acquiring an additional 212,782 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 58,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in First Busey by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

