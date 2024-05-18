Michael Karavitis Sells 24,940 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Karavitis sold 24,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $64,594.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Karavitis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cutera alerts:

On Tuesday, May 14th, Michael Karavitis sold 10,848 shares of Cutera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $26,577.60.

Cutera Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $2.22 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUTR. StockNews.com raised Cutera to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair raised shares of Cutera from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Read Our Latest Report on CUTR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cutera

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cutera by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Cutera by 43.8% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 75.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

(Get Free Report)

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.