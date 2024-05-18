Michael Szabados Sells 5,000 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NetScout Systems stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in NetScout Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 38.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

