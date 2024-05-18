Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17), reports.

Microbot Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBOT opened at $0.94 on Friday. Microbot Medical has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Microbot Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microbot Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Microbot Medical stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.56% of Microbot Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc operates as a pre-clinical medical device company in the United Kingdom. It primarily engages in the research, design, and development of next generation robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company also offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

