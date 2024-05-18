Mizuho Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $92.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.96.

Shares of BABA opened at $88.56 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.21. The company has a market cap of $224.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

