Mizuho Increases Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target to $45.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR stock opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 546,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,694,000 after buying an additional 79,052 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 131,589 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,620 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $3,644,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,238,000 after buying an additional 100,496 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

