Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Issues Earnings Results

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 984.38%.

Molecular Templates Stock Performance

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molecular Templates

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,279,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,577. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Molecular Templates

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Molecular Templates stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTEM Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 354,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 6.59% of Molecular Templates as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company develops therapies through its proprietary biologic drug platform technology (ETB).

