Mona D. Albertine Sells 9,062 Shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) Director Mona D. Albertine sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $59,084.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
LINKBANCORP Price Performance
Shares of LINKBANCORP stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $8.29.
LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -115.38%.
Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of LINKBANCORP in a report on Monday, May 13th.
About LINKBANCORP
LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
