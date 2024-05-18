Mona D. Albertine Sells 9,062 Shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) Director Mona D. Albertine sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $59,084.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LINKBANCORP stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -115.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of LINKBANCORP by 579.7% during the fourth quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 286,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 244,768 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $1,724,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. 37.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of LINKBANCORP in a report on Monday, May 13th.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

