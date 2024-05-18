monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.10% from the stock’s previous close.

MNDY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $228.83 on Thursday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $239.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,400,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 803.3% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 1,626.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 19,341 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of monday.com by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 741.7% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

