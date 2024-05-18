monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $280.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on monday.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

Get monday.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNDY

monday.com Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of monday.com

MNDY stock opened at $228.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.81 and its 200 day moving average is $195.54. monday.com has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $239.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in monday.com by 21.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.