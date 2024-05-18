Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 545 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

In related news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $183.07 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $147.90 and a one year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

