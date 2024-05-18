Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $330.50

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 330.50 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 327.30 ($4.11), with a volume of 124067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326.50 ($4.10).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.96) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Morgan Advanced Materials Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 296.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 275.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £941.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2,068.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Clement Woon acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £39,900 ($50,113.04). In related news, insider Clement Woon acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £39,900 ($50,113.04). Also, insider Pete Raby sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £11,844.60 ($14,876.41). 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

Further Reading

