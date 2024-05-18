Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,351,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,210 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.57% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $153,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 637.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,552.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,790,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,212,912.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,110 over the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ COOP opened at $84.36 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.40.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

