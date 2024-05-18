M&T Bank Corp Takes $228,000 Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,225 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,429,000 after buying an additional 296,776 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Marathon Digital by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MARA opened at $19.45 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 5.38.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. Research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

