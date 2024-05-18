MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.17), reports. The company had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million.

MultiSensor AI Trading Down 3.1 %

MultiSensor AI stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. MultiSensor AI has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MultiSensor AI stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.15% of MultiSensor AI at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of MultiSensor AI in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

Featured Stories

