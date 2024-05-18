Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director Sells $156,860.00 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $156,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $25.95.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MYGN shares. Leerink Partnrs raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MYGN

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,035,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,961,000 after purchasing an additional 81,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,446 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,933,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,315,000 after purchasing an additional 89,330 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.