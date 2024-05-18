Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Holdings Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,010 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,224,000 after buying an additional 4,280,846 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after acquiring an additional 730,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,787,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,564,000 after acquiring an additional 681,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after acquiring an additional 533,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Nasdaq by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,286,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,745,000 after acquiring an additional 447,834 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

