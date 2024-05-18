National Bank Financial Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$13.98 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$5.46 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The company has a market cap of C$4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93.

Insider Activity at Hudbay Minerals

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.