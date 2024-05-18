National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 600 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEP. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 1,623.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 334,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 315,070 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of IEP opened at $16.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.81. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.54). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.77%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -347.82%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

