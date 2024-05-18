National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the third quarter worth $923,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:XHS opened at $91.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 52-week low of $77.76 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.21. The company has a market capitalization of $83.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care services companies, as defined by GICS. XHS was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

