National Bank of Canada FI Has $112,000 Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OI. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in O-I Glass by 259.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 1,538.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Trading Down 3.1 %

OI opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

