National Bank of Canada FI Has $168,000 Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,041,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,751,000 after buying an additional 274,908 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 606,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 205,924 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 818,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 47,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 35,856 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

