National Bank of Canada FI Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 1,266.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $84.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.55 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $87,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,017.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,368.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $32,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

