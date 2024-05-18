National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 715,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after acquiring an additional 363,367 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 225,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DWX opened at $35.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

