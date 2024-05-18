National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 658.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 101,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $108.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.69. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

