National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,000 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 8,891.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,804,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after buying an additional 2,772,915 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,988,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,147 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 64.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,075,000 after purchasing an additional 780,329 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,165,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,466,000 after purchasing an additional 493,923 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBH. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SBH stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.49. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $908.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.72 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.