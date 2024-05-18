National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 64.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ QQQE opened at $88.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $70.18 and a 12-month high of $89.86. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.1907 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

