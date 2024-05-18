National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06), reports. National Bankshares had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million.
National Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $31.79 on Friday. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $187.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.58.
National Bankshares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.
National Bankshares Company Profile
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
