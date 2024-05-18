National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06), reports. National Bankshares had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $31.79 on Friday. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $187.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.58.

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Bankshares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 314,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $2,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

