National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.29

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.29 and last traded at $73.29, with a volume of 1010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.80.

NGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,165.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

