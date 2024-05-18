NBC Securities Inc. Has $36,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) by 140.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PICK. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 121,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PICK opened at $45.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $37.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

