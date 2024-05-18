NBC Securities Inc. Has $65,000 Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 470.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 172,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,204,000 after purchasing an additional 48,932 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $541.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $537.60 and a 200-day moving average of $536.70. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.06 and a 52-week high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.