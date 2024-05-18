NBC Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,425,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 8.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,239,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,433,000 after purchasing an additional 449,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Evolent Health by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 847,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,376 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Evolent Health stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.57. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $556.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.87 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

