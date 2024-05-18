Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTDR. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.64.

Shares of BTDR opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $639.35 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $114.85 million for the quarter. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $15,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 728,804 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 565,362 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 243,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

