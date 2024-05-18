Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $16.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXTR. StockNews.com downgraded Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.64.

Shares of EXTR opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.96. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,895,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,191,000 after buying an additional 1,877,727 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Extreme Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 540,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 167,176.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,064 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,284,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

