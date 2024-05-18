Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get BRC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRCC

BRC Price Performance

BRCC opened at $5.80 on Thursday. BRC has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.38 million. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRC will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in BRC by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BRC by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of BRC by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BRC during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.