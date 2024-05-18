Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Omeros Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ OMER opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. Omeros has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $199.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omeros

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Omeros by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,250,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 81,348 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 210,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 39,475 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

