NetSol Technologies (NTWK) to Release Earnings on Monday

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 20th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NTWK stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 million, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,736 shares in the company, valued at $59,719.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTWK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of NetSol Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Stories

