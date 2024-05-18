NetSol Technologies (NTWK) to Release Earnings on Monday

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 20th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NTWK stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 million, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTWK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of NetSol Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
