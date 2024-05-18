New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stock Position Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of New Jersey Resources worth $48,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 33,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

NJR opened at $44.09 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.62.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

