Newmont Co. (NEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

Newmont Co. (ASX:NEM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, May 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.268 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 2nd.
Newmont Stock Performance
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
