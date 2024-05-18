NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Acquires $141,700.00 in Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Sloane acquired 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,021,650.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

NEWT opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $338.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from NewtekOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on NewtekOne from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 17,505 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 43.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 39,659 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 93,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp grew its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 59,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

