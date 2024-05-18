Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG) Insider Tim Dyson Buys 76,944 Shares

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) insider Tim Dyson bought 76,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 954 ($11.98) per share, for a total transaction of £734,045.76 ($921,936.40).

Shares of LON NFG opened at GBX 955 ($11.99) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 913.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 854.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £953.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,910.00 and a beta of 1.42. Next 15 Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 542 ($6.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 983 ($12.35).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 10.60 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Next 15 Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.21) price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

