Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG) Insider Tim Dyson Buys 76,944 Shares

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) insider Tim Dyson bought 76,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 954 ($11.98) per share, for a total transaction of £734,045.76 ($921,936.40).
Next 15 Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of LON NFG opened at GBX 955 ($11.99) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 913.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 854.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £953.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,910.00 and a beta of 1.42. Next 15 Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 542 ($6.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 983 ($12.35).
Next 15 Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 10.60 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Next 15 Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,000.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFG
Next 15 Group Company Profile
Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Next 15 Group
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- About the Markup Calculator
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.