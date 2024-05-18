NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CFO Sells $190,205.46 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CFO Christian D. Gates sold 24,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,205.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 824,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NextNav Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. NextNav Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,133.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.93%. The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.