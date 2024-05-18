NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CFO Sells $190,205.46 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CFO Christian D. Gates sold 24,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,205.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 824,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. NextNav Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,133.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.93%. The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextNav during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextNav by 37.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 887,075 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextNav by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,666,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 415,554 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

