Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Down 4.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $64.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nextracker traded as low as $43.74 and last traded at $43.81. Approximately 3,036,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 4,135,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.52.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXT

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Nextracker news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.