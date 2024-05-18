Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NXR.UN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$10.00 price target on Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.42.
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
