Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Shares Up 24.2% After Dividend Announcement

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) shares rose 24.2% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.29). Approximately 70,851 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 339% from the average daily volume of 16,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.04).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Nexus Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -857.14%.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.52. The firm has a market cap of £9.21 million, a PE ratio of -290.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

