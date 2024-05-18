Nexus Infrastructure plc (NEXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.27. Nexus Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 175 ($2.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.21 million, a P/E ratio of -290.03 and a beta of 0.78.

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

