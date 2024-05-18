Nexxen International (NEXN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect Nexxen International to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nexxen International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nexxen International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEXN opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Nexxen International has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

