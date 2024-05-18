Niu Technologies (NIU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 20th. Niu Technologies has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $185.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.47. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $4.82.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People's Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.

